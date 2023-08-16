Marine Lt. Col. Jasmin “Jaws” Moghbeli Prepares for Her First Space Mission

Marine Lt. Col. Jasmin “Jaws” Moghbeli is set to embark on an extraordinary journey as the commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission. At the age of 38, Moghbeli will be traveling to space for the first time, bound for the International Space Station. The mission, scheduled for launch on August 25, will have a four-member international crew and aims to conduct experiments in the microgravity laboratory of the space station.

Moghbeli’s upcoming mission is the culmination of her lifelong dream. In a recent press conference, she expressed her excitement about the opportunity to observe the Earth from space, stating that it would provide a life-changing perspective. Before joining NASA, Moghbeli served as a pilot in the Marines, flying an AH-1W Super Cobra and later becoming a test pilot. In 2017, she was selected for NASA’s two-year astronaut training program.

Unlike many other aspiring astronauts who pursue careers flying fighter jets, Moghbeli had always been passionate about rotary-wing aviation. The only time she briefly wavered in her determination to become an astronaut was during her deployment to Afghanistan in 2009, where she flew close air support missions. Moghbeli completed two subsequent deployments with Marine Expeditionary Units to Japan and the Middle East.

Throughout her career, Moghbeli remained focused on her dream of becoming an astronaut. She acknowledged that luck, in addition to skill, played a role in achieving her goal. Moghbeli shared her anticipation for the experiments she will be conducting during her time on the International Space Station, including a spacewalk to collect potential evidence of microorganisms surviving in space.

As a mother of young twin daughters, Moghbeli will also bring two stuffed dragons on her mission, which she introduced to her daughters as mascots for her space journey. The Crew-7 mission will be launched aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft called Endurance, propelled into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Moghbeli succeeds Col. Nicole Mann as the commander of Crew-7, following in the footsteps of another Marine Corps trailblazer who made history as the first Native American woman to go on a spacewalk.

Moghbeli, who grew up in Baldwin, New York, rarely talks about being a pioneer in her field. However, during the press conference, she mentioned being inspired by recent protests for freedom in Iran. She expressed her hope for a future where equal opportunities exist for everyone who is willing to work hard and where there are no barriers preventing individuals from achieving their dreams.