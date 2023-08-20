New Fossils Reveal Marine Reptiles Mastered Filter Feeding in the Triassic Period

Researchers in China and the UK have discovered new fossils in China that shed light on the origins of filter feeding in marine reptiles. The fossils belong to the extinct genus of marine reptiles called Hupehsuchus nanchangensis, which lived approximately 250 million years ago during the Triassic Period.

Analysis of the fossils showed that Hupehsuchus had skull structures that allowed it to scoop up large amounts of water and sift out prey, a process known as filter feeding. This feeding strategy is seen in modern baleen whales, but the discovery suggests that Hupehsuchus had figured it out millions of years earlier.

The researchers compared the skull structures of Hupehsuchus to those of 130 other species, including whales, seals, crocodilians, birds, and the platypus. They found that the skull of Hupehsuchus showed similarities to those of baleen whales, indicating convergent evolution.

Hupehsuchus had a large mouth with long, slender, flexible lower jaws, which are ideal for efficient filter feeding. The structure of its snout and lower jaws allowed it to support a huge throat region that could engulf small prey.

The researchers also found grooves and notches along the edges of the jaws, suggesting that Hupehsuchus used soft tissues similar to baleen to push water out of its mouth.

The discovery is significant because it shows that filter feeding evolved much earlier than previously thought. The authors of the study note that it took around 30 million years for whales to develop filter-feeding adaptations, making Hupehsuchus’ achievements remarkable.

Hupehsuchus emerged not long after the mass extinction event known as the ‘Great Dying’, which wiped out approximately 96% of marine species. The rapid re-population of the oceans during this time allowed Hupehsuchus to thrive and dominate marine ecosystems.

The study provides valuable insights into the evolution of filter feeding and the remarkable adaptability of marine reptiles during a time of significant environmental changes.