The First High-Definition Simulation Sheds Light on Exotic Supernovae

Astronomers have completed the first ever high-definition, 3D hydrodynamic simulation of exotic supernovae, the rarest and brightest types of stellar explosions. Led by Ke-Jung Chen at Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA) in Taiwan, an international team used powerful supercomputers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan to conduct the research. Their findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Supernovae occur when massive stars run out of fuel and detonate, leaving behind a neutron star, black hole, or being completely vaporized. These explosions are well-studied, and scientists have been able to create computer models to understand the dynamics of typical supernovae. However, recent large-scale observations have revealed rare and exotic types of supernovae that challenge and overturn previous understanding.

Exotic supernovae, such as superluminous and eternally luminous supernovae, are much brighter and longer-lasting than regular ones. These rare events exhibit irregular and intermittent variations in brightness. Scientists believe that studying these unusual supernovae may hold the key to understanding the evolution of the most massive stars in the universe.

Modeling these massive explosions is challenging, and previous models have been limited to one-dimensional simulations. Using advanced supercomputer simulations and millions of hours of computing time, the researchers were able to model the impact of turbulent structures within an exotic supernova explosion on its brightness and structure.

The team found that turbulence plays a critical role in the supernova explosion, influencing the release and transfer of energy, and affecting the supernova’s brightness and appearance. The simulations revealed the complex dynamics of turbulent structures, which mix and distort matter in the explosion.

Further research is needed to fully understand exotic supernovae, especially as next-generation supernova survey projects are expected to detect more of these events. The Vera Rubin Telescope in Chile, for example, is predicted to discover millions of supernovae during its ten-year survey. The insights gained from computer simulations and modeling will contribute to a deeper understanding of the deaths of very massive stars.

Sources:

– PhysOrg