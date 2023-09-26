CityLife

Science

Thiol Ligands Influence the Assembly of Metal Nanoclusters

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 26, 2023
Metal nanoclusters, which are tiny crystalline structures containing a few to hundreds of metal atoms, have unique properties that make them promising for various applications. Recently, researchers from Anhui University examined the assembly of gold-silver (Au9Ag6) nanoclusters using two different thiol ligands, SPhpOMe and SPhoMe. The goal was to understand how the specific choice of ligand impacts the synthesis and atomic structure of the nanoclusters.

The team discovered that the nanoclusters formed different higher-order superlattice structures depending on the thiol ligand used. The Au9Ag6-SPhpOMe nanoclusters arranged in an ABAB pattern, while the Au9Ag6-SPhoMe nanoclusters assembled in an ABCDABCD pattern. This difference in structure resulted from the packing of gold and silver atoms within the core of the nanocluster, which was influenced by the ligand used.

Furthermore, the researchers observed that the optical properties of the nanoclusters also varied depending on the ligand. The photoluminescence intensity of Au9Ag6-SPhoMe nanoclusters was greater than that of Au9Ag6-SPhpOMe nanoclusters. This difference in optical properties was attributed to the increased noncovalent binding interactions in the Au9Ag6-SPhoMe nanoclusters.

Understanding the effects of thiol ligands on nanocluster assembly provides valuable insights for designing nanomaterials with customized structures and properties. The researchers hope to apply this knowledge in the future to create nanoclusters with tailored properties for various applications, particularly in the field of optics.

This study emphasizes the importance of atomic precision in nanoscience and highlights the role of ligand engineering in controlling the assembly of nanoclusters. By gaining a better understanding of structure-property correlations, researchers can unlock new possibilities for nanomaterials with enhanced performance.

Source: Peiyao Pan et al, Ligand-correlated crystalline assembly of nanoclusters with atomic precision, Polyoxometalates (2023). DOI: 10.26599/POM.2023.9140035

