Researchers Conduct Quantum Simulation of Reverse Time Flow Using Entanglement

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have made an intriguing discovery in the realm of quantum mechanics. By manipulating quantum entanglements, they were able to simulate what could happen if the flow of time were reversed. Led by David Arvidsson-Shukur from the Hitachi Cambridge Laboratory, the team connected their theory to quantum metrology, a field that uses quantum theory to make highly sensitive measurements. The experiment involved entangling two particles, one of which was manipulated to alter the past state of the other particle, thus changing the experiment’s outcome.

Entanglement refers to when a group of particles share identical quantum states even after being separated by large distances. This phenomenon underpins quantum computing, where entangled particles are used to perform complex computations. While the concept of particles traveling backward in time has been the subject of debate, the Cambridge team’s approach sheds new light on the possibilities.

The team’s simulation demonstrated that it is theoretically possible to retroactively alter past actions using quantum entanglement manipulation. For example, they illustrated how someone could send a gift to another person on day one without knowing their wish list until day two, but still manage to change what was sent on day one based on the received information. This innovation opens up potential applications in quantum computing and other technologies.

The experiment revealed a 75% chance of failure for the observed effect, meaning the desired outcome was achieved in only one out of four runs. To mitigate this, the researchers suggested sending many entangled photons and utilizing a filter to remove uncorrected photons, ensuring that some will eventually carry the updated information. While the team clarifies that their work does not enable traditional time travel, it represents a significant exploration into the foundations of quantum mechanics and a means to rectify past mistakes for a better future.

The study was supported by various foundations and organizations, including the Sweden-America Foundation, Lars Hierta Memorial Foundation, Girton College, and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

Source: Cambridge University, Physical Review Letters