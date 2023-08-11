International Space Station Dust Contains Higher Levels of Dangerous Chemicals

Analysis of dust samples from the International Space Station (ISS) suggests that astronauts are exposed to higher levels of dangerous chemicals compared to those of us on Earth. Researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK and NASA’s Glenn Research Center found that organic contaminant levels in ISS dust exceeded the median values reported in many US and western European homes.

The dust samples collected on the ISS contained various chemicals, including polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and hexabromocyclododecane (HBCDD), which are flame retardants. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), released through the combustion of hydrocarbon fuels, were also present in elevated levels. The researchers also found polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the dust samples.

While the elevated levels of these harmful chemicals in ISS dust do not pose an immediate threat to astronauts, long-term cumulative exposure can be harmful. The researchers believe that some of the contaminants found on the ISS may come from off-the-shelf items brought onboard by astronauts. Vacuuming and cleaning materials after experiments may also contribute to higher concentrations of certain materials in the dust samples.

The presence of higher levels of harmful compounds on the ISS suggests the need for design changes in future space missions. For example, on longer missions to destinations like Mars, minimizing the concentrations of these contaminants is crucial to ensure astronaut health in the long term. Researchers expect NASA to be actively exploring safer alternatives for flame retardants and PFAS compounds due to increasing bans over health and environmental concerns.

In conclusion, the analysis of dust samples from the ISS has revealed elevated levels of dangerous chemicals compared to those found in homes on Earth. Although the immediate health risks to astronauts are within the range experienced by the general public, it is essential to minimize the long-term effects of these contaminants on astronaut health in future space missions.