A Record-Breaking Binary System with a Tight Rotation Discovered

A remarkable binary system has been found with an exceptionally close orbit and compact size. Named ZTF J2020+5033, the system is located only 457 light-years away and consists of a high-mass brown dwarf and a low-mass red dwarf. These two objects orbit each other with a staggering period of just 1.9 hours, making it the closest orbit ever observed for a brown dwarf. The distance between the two objects is even smaller than half the radius of the Sun.

It is rare to find brown dwarfs in close binaries with smaller stars, which is why ZTF J2020+5033 is particularly intriguing. This discovery, led by astrophysicist Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, could provide valuable insights into this unique formation. The findings have been submitted to The Open Journal of Astrophysics and can be accessed on the preprint server arXiv.

Brown dwarfs reside in a distinct category, falling between small stars and massive planets. They have a mass ranging from 13 to 80 times that of Jupiter and are capable of igniting deuterium fusion in their cores. However, they lack the necessary mass to sustain hydrogen fusion like regular stars. Due to their small size and dimness, brown dwarfs are challenging to detect. Currently, only around 5,000 brown dwarfs have been identified in the Milky Way, with the majority of them existing in isolation.

Astronomers actively seek out binary systems involving brown dwarfs to gain a better understanding of their properties, development, and evolution. The discovery of ZTF J2020+5033 was made using the Zwicky Transient Facility, and subsequent investigations employing various datasets, including information from Gaia, confirmed its characteristics.

The red dwarf within the system is relatively small compared to the Sun, with only 17.6 percent of its radius and 13.4 percent of its mass. The brown dwarf, on the other hand, sits at the upper mass limit and has a size similar to Jupiter but is 80.1 times more massive. Both objects are believed to be quite old, raising questions about their formation and how they arrived at their current configuration. It is proposed that the close proximity and tight orbit of the system resulted from a process known as “magnetic braking,” which causes the star’s spin to slow down and the orbit to shrink.

In the case of ZTF J2020+5033, this means that the orbit is likely to continue shrinking in the future. As the brown dwarf has slightly higher surface gravity, it will eventually begin to capture material from the red dwarf as they draw even closer together. This mass transfer may occur within tens of millions of years if magnetic braking is indeed responsible for the orbital decay. Although humans won’t be able to witness this phenomenon, the discovery of this nearby system suggests that close low-mass binaries could be more common than previously thought.

Improvements in telescope technology may soon help scientists identify more of these dim systems, allowing for a deeper investigation into magnetic braking within small stars. The research has been submitted to The Open Journal of Astrophysics and is available for further review on arXiv.