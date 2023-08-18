Two Great White Sharks Swimming Together Leave Scientists Puzzled

Two great white sharks have been observed swimming together on a journey from the southeast U.S. to Canada, a distance of 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers). This behavior is unusual for great white sharks, as they are typically solitary animals that travel long distances alone. The sharks, nicknamed Simon and Jekyll, were tagged with tracking devices by researchers off the coast of Georgia in December. Since then, they have stayed in close proximity to each other as they made their way north.

The tracking devices used by the researchers at OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization, ping the sharks’ location when they are near the water’s surface. This data allows scientists to track the movements of individual sharks across the ocean. Simon and Jekyll have generally followed the same path along the coast, although they have not always been in the same place at the same time. In early March, both sharks were pinged off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina. By early May, Simon had reached Long Island, New York, while Jekyll was near southern New Jersey. However, in early July, both sharks were pinged in the same location off the coast of Nova Scotia, and by mid-July, they were both in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Robert Hueter, a shark scientist at OCEARCH, has expressed his surprise at this unusual behavior. Tissue samples have been taken from both sharks to determine if they are related. While scientists still have much to learn about the social behavior of great white sharks, research is being conducted to better understand how these marine predators interact with each other. Previous studies have suggested that white sharks may exhibit social behavior, as they sometimes stay close to others to aid in food finding.

In conclusion, the swimming behavior of Simon and Jekyll has left scientists puzzled, as it goes against the typical solitary nature of great white sharks. Ongoing research aims to shed light on white shark behavior and their social interactions.