Kids in Northeast Ohio Get Day Off for Total Solar Eclipse

Some school districts in Northeast Ohio will be giving students and staff a day off on April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse is expected to occur. On this day, the Moon will perfectly align between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow across parts of North America.

Rocky River City Schools in Northeast Ohio has already announced that Spring Vacation will be extended by an additional day to accommodate the eclipse. According to the superintendent, the eclipse is projected to pass through Rocky River around 3 p.m., which is around the same time schools are getting out. In order to alleviate traffic and congestion in the area, many public safety organizations have requested that schools not be in session on April 8.

Other school districts in the direct path of the total solar eclipse have also decided to cancel classes for that day. These districts include Avon Lake City Schools, Norwalk City Schools, and Buckeye Central School District.

Earlier this summer, students at Amherst Exempted Village Schools wrote letters to the board arguing for a day off for the eclipse, and their wish was granted.

It is important to note that this total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it provides a unique opportunity for students and staff to witness this natural phenomenon. If there are any other school districts closed for the event, please email [email protected].