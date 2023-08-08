Trumpetfish Use Clever Tactics to Catch Prey, Research Shows

Trumpetfish are known for their sneaky ways of catching prey, and recent research reveals that one of their most effective strategies is similar to the subterfuge used by human hunters. These 20-inch-long fish like to snack on damselfish and shrimp in coral reefs and sea grass beds worldwide, but their size and large snouts make it difficult for them to sneak up on their prey.

A study published in the journal Current Biology highlights the effectiveness of one particular strategy: hiding behind a larger, friendlier fish. This kind of deception is remarkably clever, leading scientists to believe that other species may also employ similar hunting tactics. While some coral reef residents work together when hunting for mutual benefit, the trumpetfish’s sneaky behavior appears to be solely for its own advantage.

This is not the only approach trumpetfish use to catch prey. They can change color to blend into their surroundings, disguise themselves as inanimate objects like sticks or seaweed, and attack from above by hanging vertically in the water column and swiftly capturing their prey.

However, the study demonstrates that hiding behind a larger nonpredatory fish, such as a parrotfish, until the prey is within striking range is one of the trumpetfish’s favorite strategies. Researchers from the University of Cambridge conducted experiments to prove this behavior by using 3D-printed models of trumpetfish and parrotfish. When the trumpetfish model was pulled along a wire, the nearby damselfish perceived it as a threat and quickly fled. In contrast, the damselfish showed no reaction when presented with the parrotfish model or when the trumpetfish model was attached to the side of the parrotfish model.

The strategy of using a “stalking horse” is highly effective not only for trumpetfish but likely for other animals as well. As coral reefs face degradation due to climate change, this behavior could become increasingly prevalent. With fewer hiding spots, reef predators may rely more on their larger neighbors for cover. While there may be more examples of similar tactics in the animal kingdom, they have yet to be discovered and studied in-depth.