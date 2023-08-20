The Mummified Bees: A Fascinating Discovery from Portugal

In Southwest Portugal in 2019, a research team made an astonishing discovery while studying the changing ecosystem. They stumbled upon mummified bees preserved in underground sarcophagi for nearly 3,000 years. These bees belonged to a group called Eucera and spent most of their lives gestating underground and emerging only when their preferred flowering plant bloomed.

The researchers deduced that something catastrophic had happened to these bees in what is now the sunny coast of Portugal. Using X-ray microcomputed tomography, they were able to examine the preserved bees without destroying the protective cocoons. The bees were preserved due to the organic mortar, a silk-like thread produced by the mother bee, which sealed and protected their cocoons from decomposition.

Typically, fossilized bee bodies are rare due to the quick decomposition of their chitin exoskeletons. What remains are trace fossils or imprints of bodies, nests, or burrows. However, this discovery is unique as it contains the actual bee inside the fossilized brood cell.

As for what caused the mass death of these bees, the researchers hypothesized that a sudden drop in temperature during early spring might have been responsible. Other possibilities such as flooding or drought were ruled out as the bees had sufficient food stored inside their cells.

This discovery not only sheds light on the localized mass death of bees but also provides hope for their resilience in the face of shifting climate conditions. There are still more than 25 species of Eucera-like bees living in different habitats in Portugal, and studying these mummified bees will provide valuable insights into how these animals have adapted to climate change.

Overall, this remarkable find offers a glimpse into the ancient world of bees and highlights the importance of understanding their past to ensure their survival in the present and future.