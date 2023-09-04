Is There an Earth-like Planet in our Solar System?

A recent study by a team of astronomers suggests that there may be an undiscovered Earth-like planet lurking within our solar system. The researchers analyzed the movement of objects in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond the orbit of Neptune, to reach their conclusion.

Finding planets within our solar system is much more complex than discovering exoplanets outside of it. While exoplanets can be detected by observing dips in light as they pass in front of their parent star, detecting planets in our own solar system requires observing the movements of other objects. For example, Neptune was discovered when discrepancies were noted between the observed orbit of Uranus and its predicted orbit based on Newtonian physics. This led to the calculation that there must be another planet beyond Uranus, which turned out to be Neptune.

In their study, the astrophysicists ran simulations based on the movement of objects in the Kuiper Belt. Their results suggested that a planet similar in size to Earth could explain the unusual movements of these objects. The hypothetical planet would have a mass of 1.5-3 times that of Earth and an inclined orbit of around 30 degrees.

The researchers also provided suggestions on where to look next for evidence of the planet’s existence. They propose that more detailed observations of the orbital structure in the Kuiper Belt could reveal or rule out the presence of this hypothetical planet. Additionally, the simulations predict the existence of new populations of objects located beyond 150 astronomical units, which could serve as observable signatures of the planet’s presence.

However, it is important to note that this study is separate from the hypothesis of “planet 9,” which posits the existence of a much more massive and distant planet. The authors stress that the Earth-like planet they propose in the Kuiper Belt is a distinct entity.

Further research and observations are needed to confirm the existence of this potential Earth-like planet within our solar system. The study was published in The Astronomical Journal.

Sources:

– The Astronomical Journal