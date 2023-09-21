Less Water Ice on the Moon Than Previously Thought, New Study Says

Summary:

A new study published in Science Advances suggests that there is less water ice on the moon’s permanently shadowed regions than scientists previously believed. These permanently shadowed regions, located at the moon’s poles, are of interest for future human habitation, as astronauts will need water ice for drinking and fuel. The study used a simulation tool called AstroGeo22 to calculate the moon’s axial tilt over time and estimated the evolution of the shadowed areas using surface height measurements from the Lunar Orbital Laser Altimeter (LOLA) data. The researchers found that the permanently shadowed regions are younger than previously thought, and the average age is at most 1.8 billion years. There are no ancient reservoirs of water ice on the moon, according to the study. The researchers suggest that the water ice currently present in small pockets on the moon formed more recently due to water-rich comets bombarding the moon and volcanoes releasing water vapor in its early history.

This new finding has implications for the search for water ice on the moon and future lunar exploration. It changes predictions for where water ice is likely to be found and significantly lowers estimates for the amount of water ice present on the moon. The absence of ancient water ice reservoirs means that astronauts will need to rely on smaller pockets of more recent water ice for their needs.

