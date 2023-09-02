CityLife

Study Finds Mediterranean Diet Reduces Heart Disease Risk

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
A recent study has found that following a Mediterranean diet can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. The study, which was conducted by researchers at Harvard University, analyzed data from over 25,000 participants and found that those who adhered closely to a Mediterranean diet had a 30% lower risk of developing heart disease compared to those who did not.

The Mediterranean diet is characterized by an emphasis on whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and healthy fats, such as olive oil and nuts. It also includes moderate consumption of fish, poultry, and dairy products, while red meat and processed foods are limited.

The study also found that the benefits of the Mediterranean diet were even more pronounced in individuals at high risk for heart disease, such as those with diabetes or high blood pressure. These individuals experienced a 45% reduction in heart disease risk when following the diet closely.

It is believed that the Mediterranean diet’s heart-healthy benefits are due to its high levels of antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats. These components have been shown to reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels, and promote overall heart health.

The findings of this study further support previous research that has consistently shown the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. It serves as a reminder of the importance of incorporating whole, unprocessed foods into our daily diet for optimal heart health.

