Unlocking the Mystery: Database Sheds Light on Unknown Genes

To increase our understanding of our genetic blueprints, researchers have developed the ‘Unknome database’, which aims to shed light on genes that remain poorly understood. While these genes exist and code for proteins, their specific functions have remained a mystery. The database was created as a response to the concern that scientific research tends to focus on well-studied proteins, neglecting those that are not fully understood.

Twenty years have passed since the rough draft of the human genome sequence was released, revealing tens of thousands of genes. Despite significant advancements such as CRISPR technology, many of these genes remain unexplored. Reasons for this neglect include funding and peer-reviewed systems that prioritize research on genes with proven clinical importance, or those that are more abundant in laboratory species.

The Unknome database ranks protein genes according to the extent of existing knowledge about them for both humans and commonly studied laboratory species. To showcase the database’s potential, researchers conducted an experiment using 260 genes ranked as highly unknown in both humans and the fruit fly, Drosophila. By systematically deleting these shared genes in developing flies, they discovered that these genes play a crucial role in animal biology, particularly in male fertility, development, and stress responses.

The database provides a platform for researchers to identify and select important genes of unknown function for further analysis. By closing the gap in biological knowledge surrounding these genes, scientific progress can be accelerated. With this valuable resource now available, researchers worldwide are invited to contribute to the exploration of these neglected areas within the human genome.

The findings of this study were published in PLoS Biology.