The “Unknome”: A Database of Unknown Human Genes

Researchers from the United Kingdom have created a publicly available database called the “unknome.” This database contains thousands of understudied proteins encoded by genes in the human genome, whose functions are mostly unknown.

The unknome database, developed by Matthew Freeman and Sean Munro, aims to promote exploration and understanding of these proteins. The researchers found that many of these proteins play important roles in cellular functions such as development and stress resilience.

The current knowledge gap exists for these proteins due to limited research funding for unknown targets and the lack of tools, including antibodies, to investigate their functions. However, neglecting these proteins poses significant risks, as they may hold insights and potential therapeutic targets for critical cellular processes.

The unknome database assigns a “knownness” score to each protein based on information from scientific literature, function, conservation across species, and subcellular compartmentalization. It includes proteins from model organisms as well as the human genome. The database is open to all users and allows customization by assigning weights to different elements for generating personalized knownness scores.

To validate the database’s usefulness, the researchers selected 260 genes in humans with comparable genes in flies. These genes had low knownness scores, indicating limited knowledge about them in both species. Knockout experiments in flies revealed that many of these genes are vital for essential functions such as fertility, development, tissue growth, protein quality control, and stress resistance.

The findings suggest that there are still thousands of uncharacterized genes in flies and humans that require further understanding. The authors emphasize the importance of exploring these genes and closing the gap in biological knowledge represented by the unknome. The database serves as a powerful platform for identifying and selecting important genes of unknown function for further analysis, accelerating biological discovery.

In conclusion, the unknome database provides a valuable resource for investigating unknown human genes. By prioritizing research on these understudied proteins, researchers can gain insights into vital cellular functions and potential therapeutic targets.