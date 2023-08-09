Euclid Mission: Mapping the Dark Universe

ESA’s Euclid mission aims to create a 3D map of the Universe to study the properties of dark energy and dark matter. This map will contain a vast amount of data, covering more than a third of the sky and representing time spanning 10 billion years of cosmic history.

To effectively analyze the massive amount of data that Euclid observations will produce, scientists in the Euclid Consortium have developed the Euclid Flagship simulation. This simulation is one of the most accurate and comprehensive computer simulations of the large-scale structure of the Universe ever created.

The Euclid Flagship simulation runs on advanced processors, providing a unique laboratory to model the formation and evolution of galaxies, galaxy clusters, and the cosmic web they form. These state-of-the-art computational techniques allow scientists to trace the motion and behavior of dark matter particles over cosmological volumes, replicating the formation and growth of galaxies.

By using the Euclid Flagship simulation, researchers can predict the distribution of galaxies across the celestial sphere. This simulation offers a sneak preview of the structure of the dark Universe as currently modeled.

The Euclid mission will provide new insights into the nature of dark energy and dark matter in the years to come. By analyzing the data from the mission’s observations, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding these enigmatic components of the Universe.

The Euclid mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the Universe. Through the creation of a detailed 3D map and the use of sophisticated simulations, it will pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in astrophysics.