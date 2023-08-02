US Air Force Developing “Freeze Ray” to Cool Electronics in Space

The US Air Force is collaborating with researchers at the University of Virginia to develop a “Freeze Ray” that can prevent computers and other systems from overheating in the harsh environment of outer space. The project aims to utilize the unique properties of plasma, which is the fourth state of matter, to address heat issues that cannot be resolved with conventional cooling methods.

Space travel poses challenges for both humans and electronics. Just like systems on Earth, electronics can sustain severe damage due to overheating, but they do not always have access to the necessary resources to cool down. The absence of air in the vacuum of space or thin air conditions in the upper atmosphere further compound the problem. Carrying a payload of coolant is not feasible as it would increase weight and reduce efficiency.

To overcome these obstacles, the research team led by University of Virginia Professor Patrick Hopkins is exploring the properties of plasma. Plasma is the most common substance in the universe and is the material that stars are composed of. Strangely, despite its high temperatures, plasma has the ability to cause cooling when used correctly. Professor Hopkins found that the application of a helium-based plasma laser resulted in a cooling effect on the surface it hit.

Further research conducted with equipment borrowed from the US Navy revealed that the plasma vaporizes material on the surface, releasing heat in the process, similar to how sweat cools down the human body through evaporation. This breakthrough allowed the team to refine the process and develop a precision laser that can target cooling onto the surface of electronics. The plasma jet generated by the laser is highly localized, similar to a lightning bolt or a laser beam.

By being able to generate plasma without the need for coolant, the researchers hope to create a practical freeze ray that can be used in space. The US Air Force has provided funding of $750,000 for the next three years to support the operational development of the technology and the creation of a viable freeze ray.

The team’s next steps involve conducting tests with different gases, metals, and surface coatings that can be targeted by the plasma. By understanding how each particle impacts material properties, they hope to advance the project further. Results from this research are expected in about three years. If successful, this innovative technology could revolutionize cooling systems for electronics in space travel and beyond.