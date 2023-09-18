New Technologies Boost Crop Yields by Improving Photosynthesis

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, nearly 30% of the global population experienced food shortages in 2022, and over 10% suffered from severe food insecurity. In order to address this issue, scientists are working on improving plant yields through advancements in photosynthesis. Although plant yields have increased dramatically over the past century, the use of water has also tripled. Researchers are now focusing on increasing conversion efficiency, which refers to a plant’s ability to convert solar radiation into biomass.

Scientists at the University of Illinois are leading a project called Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency (RIPE) to genetically modify plants and enhance their photosynthetic capabilities. By simulating the process of photosynthesis using powerful computers, the project has identified genetic modifications that can significantly improve plant yields. Field trials have already shown yield improvements of more than 20% in soybean plants.

Another team at Wild Bioscience, an Oxford University spinout, is using computational biology to enhance the proportion of leaves that can photosynthesize in crops. By activating specific genes found in wild plants, they have achieved increases of over 20% in seed biomass. Similar work is being done on maize, with a gene for C4 photosynthesis being activated in wheat.

Both of these projects involve gene editing, which is different from genetic modification (GM). Gene editing removes or activates genes within a plant’s genome rather than introducing genes from other species. While the UK government recently relaxed regulations on gene-edited crops, the European Union still has strict rules in place. Critics argue that these technologies divert resources from proven solutions and have raised concerns about their long-term sustainability and safety.

While these advancements in photosynthesis show promising results in controlled environments, scientists caution that reproducing these results across different varieties and regions could be challenging. Additionally, there may be trade-offs, such as smaller leaves or increased water demand, that need to be considered. However, by combining multiple techniques, researchers believe that commercial crop yields can be significantly improved.

Sources: UN Food and Agriculture Organization, University of Illinois, Wild Bioscience, Friends of the Earth Europe, Imperial College London, Rothamsted Research.