Extreme Heat Threatens Human Health

Scientists have determined the maximum combination of heat and humidity that the human body can withstand. According to recent research, even a healthy individual can succumb to heatstroke, organ failure, and death after being exposed to 35-degree Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) temperatures for six hours, coupled with 100 percent humidity. This critical limit, known as “wet bulb temperature,” occurs when sweat no longer evaporates off the skin, preventing the body from regulating its core temperature.

This limit has only been breached a few times, mostly in South Asia and the Persian Gulf, and has never resulted in mass mortality events. However, experts emphasize that extreme heat doesn’t need to reach that specific threshold to be deadly, as each person’s tolerance varies due to factors such as age, health, and socioeconomic conditions. Last summer, over 61,000 people in Europe are estimated to have died due to heat, despite the absence of dangerous wet bulb temperatures caused by humidity.

As global temperatures continue to rise, scientists warn that dangerous wet bulb temperature events will become more frequent. The frequency of such events has already doubled in the last 40 years, posing a significant hazard connected to human-caused climate change. Researchers project that wet bulb temperatures exceeding 35C will become regular occurrences worldwide in the coming decades if the world warms 2.5C degrees above preindustrial levels.

To assess the limits of human endurance in extreme heat conditions, researchers at Pennsylvania State University conducted an experiment. They measured the core temperatures of young and healthy participants inside a heated chamber and found that their bodies reached a “critical environmental limit” at a wet bulb temperature of 30.6C, well below the previous threshold of 35C. It was estimated that it would take around five to seven hours in such conditions for individuals to experience dangerously high core temperatures.

Children, older people, and those who work outdoors in high temperatures are particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat. Small children struggle to regulate their body temperature, while older adults with fewer sweat glands are at a greater risk. Additionally, the ability to cool down in air-conditioned spaces is a significant factor. It is crucial to consider these factors and take appropriate measures to protect populations at risk from the adverse effects of extreme heat.