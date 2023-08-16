Solar Activity on the Rise: Potential Impact on Satellites and Communication

Scientists have observed an alarming increase in geomagnetic storms coming from the sun, surpassing the expected numbers within the current 11-year solar cycle. While solar flares during this period often lead to the mesmerizing display of the Aurora Borealis, they can also cause disruptions to radio frequencies and, in some cases, low-Earth orbit satellites (LEO).

One notable incident, known as the Starlink destruction event, occurred when SpaceX launched a group of satellites into orbit in February 2022. Due to a coronal mass ejection from the sun resulting in a geomagnetic storm, 38 out of 49 satellites were damaged or lost. However, it is important to note that these satellites were positioned at a relatively low altitude of 210 kilometers, which made them particularly vulnerable to the solar event. LEO satellites at higher altitudes would likely remain unaffected by such solar activity.

While the destruction of LEO satellites is concerning, the impact on satellites closer to the Earth’s surface is less likely. Nevertheless, it is more challenging to detect the resulting storms as they depend on the interaction between the Earth’s magnetic fields and the sun’s solar wind.

Solar storms can also affect shortwave radio communications, but we have the capability to detect solar flares with a high degree of accuracy as they leave the sun’s surface. However, detecting the subsequent storms is more difficult due to the complexity of the interaction between the Earth’s magnetic fields and the sun’s solar wind.

It is important to remember that despite the increase in solar flares, there is currently no immediate cause for alarm. Nevertheless, when launching a low-Earth orbit satellite, considering the altitude is crucial to minimize the potential impact of solar activity.