Science

Solar Activity Affects Mars with Impending Coronal Mass Ejection

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
The recent surge of solar activity has had noticeable effects on Earth, but it is Mars that is currently experiencing the most significant impact. Following the discovery of a massive sunspot by the Perseverance rover, a massive coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to directly hit the Red Planet. Although Mars is further from the Sun than Earth, the lack of a shielding magnetic field and a remaining atmosphere will not offer much protection against this event.

Unlike Earth, Mars does not possess a large magnetic field to channel charged particles from the Sun towards its poles. However, various types of auroras have been observed on Mars, including one that stretches halfway across the planet. The cause of this phenomenon remains unknown, but it has been detected by the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) on the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) mission.

On September 1, MAVEN and other orbiters will be closely monitoring the impending CME, which left the Sun over the weekend. These spacecraft will be searching for evidence that the CME has stripped away more of Mars’ atmosphere, as has been observed in association with past auroras. Such events likely contribute to the atmospheric loss that Mars has experienced, leading to the loss of conditions necessary for an ocean to exist.

Mars is currently positioned on the opposite side of the Sun from Earth, making it visible to observers on Earth during sunset. Last week, NASA took advantage of this alignment to point Perseverance’s camera towards the Sun and discover a massive sunspot that would have otherwise gone unnoticed. Sunspots are easily observable aspects of solar activity, but CMEs carry much greater significance. On August 26, NASA detected an M1 flare originating from a hidden portion of the Sun, and it is expected to produce a significant CME as it faces Earth.

While not every flare produces a CME, this particular one had an unusually long duration, triggering the release of a substantial amount of plasma from the Sun’s gravity into space. Although it is challenging to predict whether a CME will impact a planet, NASA’s model suggests that Mars is in the direct path of this event. In addition, a recent flare may have produced an Earth-directed CME, raising the possibility of auroras on Earth this weekend.

Sources:
– Solar Dynamics Observatory/NASA

