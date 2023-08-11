The Surprising Discovery of High-Energy Gamma Rays from the Sun

Researchers have made an unexpected discovery about the Sun, revealing that it emits an extraordinary amount of highly bright light in the form of gamma rays. These gamma ray emissions, which carry the highest amount of energy in the electromagnetic spectrum, have been measured at approximately 1 trillion electron volts. This makes them the highest-energy radiation ever documented from our solar system’s star.

While these gamma rays do not pose any harm to us and do not reach Earth, their distinctive signatures can be detected using specialized tools such as the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC). Unlike other ground-based telescopes that can only operate at night, the HAWC operates 24/7, giving it an advantage in observing the Sun.

Situated in Southern Mexico between two volcanoes at an altitude of 13,500 feet, the HAWC employs a network of 300 massive water tanks. Each tank contains 200 metric tons of purified water. When high-energy particles from space collide with the water in the tanks, it generates Cherenkov radiation, which appears as a bluish glow caused by electrically charged particles moving at certain speeds through the water.

The data collected by HAWC over a six-year period between 2015 and 2021 has also revealed that the occurrence of these gamma rays is more prominent during the Sun’s relatively dormant phase of its 11-year solar cycle. Scientists are now focused on understanding how the Sun’s magnetic field contributes to the generation of these high-energy gamma rays.

This discovery has expanded our knowledge of the galaxy and has raised intriguing questions about our own Sun. The HAWC observatory has played a vital role in shedding light on these phenomena and will continue to contribute to our understanding of the universe’s highest-energy processes.