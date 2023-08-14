The Environmental Impact of Rocket Launches

Rocket launches have always been a spectacle, captivating millions around the world with the thunderous roar and fiery trail left by the ascending rockets. However, recent studies have uncovered the alarming truth that these awe-inspiring launches also generate significant carbon emissions and pollution. In fact, the carbon emissions from the space travel industry are on par with those of the global aviation industry.

Researchers from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus conducted a study to understand the potential health and climate risks associated with rocket launches. They found that frequent rocket launches could have a significant cumulative effect on climate and may even pose hazards to human health. The study highlighted the impact of standard rocket fuel RP-1, a highly refined form of kerosene, which releases large amounts of CO2 and black carbon into the atmosphere.

Luckily, efforts are underway to address this issue and make space launches more sustainable. Some emerging rocket launch companies are exploring alternative fuels, such as propane. Propane is a clean-burning fuel that leaves minimal carbon footprint compared to RP-1. A study by the University of Exeter suggested that rockets using renewable bio-propane could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 96%.

Scotland’s Sutherland Spaceport is also prioritizing environmental sustainability. The spaceport aims to be the world’s first carbon-neutral spaceport, both in its construction and operation. The developers plan to reuse peat from the construction to restore the affected landscape, which has suffered from peat harvesting. This commitment to sustainability sets a positive example for the industry.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is also taking action by commissioning a study on “Ultra-Green Launch & Space Transportation Systems.” Although this study focuses on the long-term, it demonstrates the space agency’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions for the future.

Furthermore, the ESA is actively tackling the issue of space debris or junk, allocating resources to projects that aim to remove debris from Earth’s orbit. This initiative ensures a cleaner and more accessible orbit for future space activities.

While the space industry is making strides towards sustainability, it cannot afford to rest on its laurels. As the industry continues to grow, it will face increasing scrutiny and calls for stricter regulations. Sustainability must become an integral part of the industry’s ethos to ensure its long-term success.

The journey towards achieving sustainable space launches has begun, and it is an endeavor that holds immense promise for the future of space exploration.

