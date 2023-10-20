Observing the Sky: October 20-23

This article provides information on observing the sky from October 20-23, including the positions of planets, the visibility of the Moon, and the Orionid meteor shower.

October 20

Mercury, the smallest planet in the solar system, reaches superior conjunction and will become visible as an evening star in November.

During the dark window, it is possible to view M1, the Crab Nebula, which is the remnant of a massive star that exploded in 1054. The nebula appears as a whitish smudge in the sky, and its central pulsar can be seen with a large telescope.

October 21

Tonight is International Observe the Moon Night, and the Moon reaches First Quarter. This offers good opportunities for observing as twilight falls. The Moon is in Sagittarius, high in the south at sunset and moving toward the southwestern horizon.

Observers can look for the terminator, which is the line dividing the dark and light areas of the Moon. The Apennine Mountains and craters Archimedes, Autolycus, and Aristillus are visible near the equator. South of the equator, craters Albategnius and Hipparchus can be observed.

The Orionid meteor shower also peaks tonight, with the best viewing time in the early-morning hours of October 22. The meteors originate from debris left behind by Halley’s Comet and can be seen near the constellation Orion, with the radiant point just northeast of the star Betelgeuse. Observers can expect to see 15 to 20 meteors per hour before sunrise.

October 22

The best time to view the Orionid meteor shower is in the early-morning hours between 2 A.M. and local sunrise. The radiant point of the meteors is near the star Betelgeuse in Orion, and the best views will come from about 45° on either side of this point.

Observers should find a dark sky with a clear view of the northern, eastern, and southern horizon and scan the sky for shooting stars. Astophotographers can also capture the meteors in their images. Rates of meteors should improve as dawn approaches.

October 23

Venus reaches greatest western elongation at 7 P.M. EDT, appearing at approximately 46° from the Sun. The planet also reaches dichotomy, appearing half lit. Observers can compare Venus’s appearance over the next few days to determine when it appears exactly half lit.

Venus is currently visible as a morning star and will continue to be for the next few days.

Sources:

– Astronomy: Roen Kelly