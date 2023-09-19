The Alarming Extinction of Entire Genera

A new study conducted by researchers from Stanford University and the National Autonomous University of Mexico highlights a concerning trend in the ongoing mass extinction. Human activities are not only causing the loss of individual species but are also leading to the extinction of entire genera of vertebrate animals. This “mutilation of the tree of life” emphasizes the urgent need for conservation efforts.

Since the year 1500 AD, 73 genera of land-dwelling vertebrates have become extinct. Birds have been the most affected by this phenomenon, followed by mammals, amphibians, and reptiles. The rate at which entire genera are disappearing is 35 times higher than the natural rate of extinction. In just five centuries, human actions have caused a surge in genus extinctions that would normally take 18,000 years to occur, resulting in what scientists refer to as “biological annihilation.”

The consequences of these genus extinctions are far more severe than species extinctions. When a species becomes extinct, other species within the same genus can partially compensate for its ecological role. However, the loss of an entire genus leaves a significant gap in biodiversity that can take millions of years to recover through the process of speciation.

This loss of biodiversity has a profound impact on the stability of human civilization. The researchers argue that Earth’s biodiversity services are essential for our survival, making the extinction of entire genera a pressing issue that demands immediate attention.

Moreover, genus extinctions also result in a loss of knowledge. Each extinct genus holds unique insights and potential contributions to fields such as medicine, as seen in the case of the gastric brooding frog, which could have offered valuable information about human diseases like acid reflux.

Addressing this crisis requires political, economic, and social action at an unprecedented scale. The researchers emphasize the need to prioritize the conservation of tropical regions, which harbor the highest concentration of genus extinctions and genera with only one remaining species.

In conclusion, the alarming extinction of entire genera has become a critical issue that threatens the stability of our civilization and the invaluable knowledge we stand to lose. Immediate and far-reaching action is necessary to prevent further extinctions and their devastating consequences.

Sources:

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

– Stanford University

– National Autonomous University of Mexico