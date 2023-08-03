Researchers Uncover Protective Mechanism of Collagen under Stress

Recent research conducted by scientists at the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) has shed light on the protective mechanism of collagen, the most abundant protein in the human body. The study discovered that weak sacrificial bonds within collagen tissue rupture under mechanical stress, shielding the rest of the tissue from damage. This finding is crucial for understanding tissue degradation, material aging, and advancing tissue engineering techniques.

Collagen, comprising approximately 30% of all proteins in the body, provides strength to bones, elasticity to skin, protection to organs, flexibility to tendons, aids in blood clotting, and supports cell growth. Structurally, collagen resembles a triple-braided helix, where three intertwining amino acid chains form a strong backbone.

The researchers used a combination of computational simulations and experimental techniques to study collagen in rat tissue. They found that during mechanical stress, weak bonds within the collagen’s crosslinks rupture first, absorbing the force and localizing the harmful effects of radicals produced during the process. This protective mechanism preserves the structural integrity of the collagen tissue.

By identifying specific breakage points, the researchers gained insights into how force dissipates through the complex hierarchical structure of collagen. They also observed that the rupture of weak bonds minimizes damage to other bonds in the collagen’s backbone and crosslinks. Additionally, the study revealed that excessive mechanical stress on collagen generates radicals, which can cause damage and oxidative stress in the body.

Understanding the mechanics of collagen and its protective mechanism can lead to the development of strategies to enhance its resilience and mitigate damage. It also has implications for tissue engineering, where advancements in manipulating collagen and its properties are crucial.

The research, published in Nature Communications, was funded by the H2020 European Research Council and Klaus Tschira Stiftung.