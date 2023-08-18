Michigan Farmer’s Doorstop Turns Out to be Valuable Meteorite

One of the largest meteorites ever recorded in Michigan went completely unnoticed by experts for over 80 years as it served as a doorstop on a local farm. After its “rediscovery,” geologists recognized the meteorite’s significance and value, leading to its designation as a record-setting iron-nickel space rock.

The meteorite, weighing 10 kilograms (22 pounds), crashed to Earth almost a century ago and had been used as a doorstop on a farm in Michigan. The owner of the farm, David Mazurek, asked geologist Mona Sirbescu of Central Michigan University (CMU) to examine the rock that had been serving as a doorstop for the barn. Surprisingly, Sirbescu confirmed that it was indeed a meteorite and a valuable one at that.

As a geologist, Sirbescu frequently receives requests to examine potential meteorites. Most turn out to be regular rocks, but Mazurek’s case was different. He had brought in an actual meteorite, making it the first positive examination Sirbescu had in 18 years of her career.

Realizing the potential value, Mazurek decided to have the meteorite evaluated. To his astonishment, he learned that his 22-pound meteorite could fetch him $75,000. The meteorite, now known as the Edmore meteorite, is a substantial iron-nickel space rock with about 12% nickel content.

The history behind the meteorite is intriguing. According to Mazurek, the rock had fallen from the sky in 1930, even before he purchased the farm in 1988. The previous owner had witnessed the meteorite crashing onto their property, creating a loud noise. The rock was found warm inside the resulting crater the following morning and was subsequently used as a doorstop for the next 30 years.

Eventually, Mazurek discovered the potential value of meteorites and decided to have it evaluated. He sold the 22-pound meteorite to the Michigan State University Abrams Planetarium for $75,000. Additionally, he pledged 10% of the proceeds to the Earth and Atmospheric Science Department at Central Michigan University, where the meteorite was identified as a valuable specimen.

This incredible story serves as a reminder to keep an eye on the skies in case a valuable celestial rock happens to land on your property.