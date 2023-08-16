Researchers Create Comprehensive Atlases of the Mouse Brain

Neuroscientists have long been trying to understand the different types of cells in the brain and how they interact with each other. In a new study, researchers have made significant progress in creating comprehensive maps of the mouse brain by combining high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing with spatial transcriptomics.

The study aimed to identify and map the various categories of brain cells systematically. By using high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing, researchers were able to determine which genes are expressed in individual cells. They then used spatial transcriptomics to determine where these cells are located in the brain.

The researchers created some of the most comprehensive atlases of the mouse brain to date. They classified cells into different clusters based on their patterns of gene expression. This allowed them to identify 265 cell clusters in one study and 565 cell clusters in another study. These clusters included cell types that had never been reported before.

However, knowing that certain cell types exist is not enough. Researchers also needed a way to determine the precise location of these cells in the brain. That’s where spatial transcriptomics came in. A technique called multiplexed error-robust fluorescence in situ hybridization (MERFISH) was used to assign a unique DNA barcode to each RNA species. These barcodes were then decoded through microscopy imaging. This technique allowed researchers to identify not only which genes are expressed in each cell but also where these cells are located in the brain.

The researchers applied MERFISH to the whole-brain level, documenting more than 5,000 cell clusters with distinct transcriptional signatures. This new resource provides valuable information for understanding the cellular organization of the mouse brain.

The next steps in this research will involve understanding the function of these molecularly defined cell types and bringing together the different brain maps to create a unified resource for the broader neuroscience community. Mice are particularly useful for these kinds of studies because they allow researchers to probe the brain in ways that are not possible in humans.

Creating comprehensive atlases of the mouse brain is a significant step towards understanding the complexity of the brain and its many functions. It provides a foundation for future research and opens up new possibilities for understanding neurological disorders and developing potential treatments.