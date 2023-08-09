Magnetic Winds from Cool Stars Could Strip Away Atmospheres of Exoplanets

Cool stars with powerful magnetic fields could potentially have stellar winds that are so severe that they strip away the atmospheres of orbiting planets, rendering these worlds unfit for life. Scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam (AIP) have conducted simulations that show the charged particles in the stellar winds of strongly magnetic cool stars can reach speeds up to five times greater than the solar wind from our own sun. This means that exoplanets orbiting these stars could be bombarded by streams of charged particles traveling at speeds equivalent to 5 million miles per hour, which is sufficient to disrupt the conditions necessary to support life.

Cool stars are classified into four categories: F-type, G-type, K-type, and M-type stars. The researchers found that K- and M-type stars, which have stronger magnetic fields than the sun, have faster stellar winds, creating harsher conditions for planets in their vicinity compared to those in the solar system. F- and G-type stars, like our sun, have milder stellar winds.

Studying stellar wind is challenging since direct observation is nearly impossible for distant stars. The team used numerical simulations and computer models based on the properties of 21 well-observed stars to understand stellar winds without direct observation. By assessing factors such as gravity, magnetic field strength, and rotation period of the stars, they determined the velocities of the stellar winds and predicted the size of the boundary between a star’s corona and its stellar wind, known as the Alfvén surface. This helped them understand whether planets occasionally enter or are completely embedded within the Alfvén surface, which affects magnetic interactions between planets and their parent stars.

The findings have implications for the search for habitable exoplanets and our understanding of the mass-loss process in stars. While this study focused on 21 stars, the results could be applicable to other cool stars, laying the groundwork for further research on stellar winds and habitability within the Milky Way. The research has been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.