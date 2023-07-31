CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

The PLATO Mission: A Potential Breakthrough in Exoplanet Discovery

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
In 2026, the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch the PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO) mission, which aims to search for Earth-like exoplanets. The mission will scan over 245,000 stars using the Transit Method, focusing on main-sequence F, G, and K-type stars that are most likely to have conditions suitable for life.

A recent study conducted by researchers from various institutions indicates that the PLATO mission could detect tens of thousands of exoplanets. The study developed a tool called the Planet Yield for PLATO Estimator (PYPE) to estimate the number of exoplanets PLATO will detect based on occurrence rates from planet formation models and data from the Kepler space telescope.

The researchers simulated a planetary population model and created their own two-planet populations for comparison. They then assigned a planetary system to each star PLATO will observe and considered the probability of the planets making transits, causing a visible dip in brightness. The study also accounted for the detection efficiency of PLATO’s cameras and noise sources.

The results of the study show that PLATO is likely to detect thousands or tens of thousands of exoplanets, with a statistically significant number of them being similar to Earth. The most conservative estimate suggests a minimum of 500 Earth-sized planets could be detected in the 4-year mission. Additionally, there could be up to 12 Earth-sized planets with an orbital period of 250-500 days around G-type stars.

The discovery and characterization of exoplanets have revolutionized our understanding of planet formation and occurrence rates. However, there are still uncertainties regarding the prevalence of certain types of planets. Studies like this one aim to provide estimates to further refine our knowledge of exoplanet populations.

The PLATO mission represents a significant breakthrough in exoplanet discovery, offering the potential to detect a large number of Earth-like planets. This mission will bring us closer to answering fundamental questions about the existence of habitable worlds beyond our Solar System.

