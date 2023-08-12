The Perseid Meteor Shower to Reach Peak This Weekend

One of nature’s most stunning light displays, the Perseid meteor shower, is set to reach its peak this weekend, according to the American Meteor Society. The waning crescent moon will be only 10% illuminated during the window of August 12 and 13. This means that any moonlight present will be less intense and will not drown out the fainter stars. Additionally, the moon will not rise until almost 4 am (ET), allowing for ample time to view the meteor shower without any interference from moonlight.

The Perseids meteor shower is most visible to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere, just a few hours before dawn. There is the potential to see over 50 meteors per hour streak across the sky. The number of meteors seen per hour is called the Zenith Hourly Rate (ZHR) and for this shower, it is 100. This high ZHR means that even without ideal circumstances, you will likely see one meteor every couple of minutes if you can find dark skies away from city lights.

This celestial event gets its name from its origins near the constellation of Perseus. The Perseid meteors are fragments of a large comet called Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years. When Earth’s path intersects with the comet’s debris field, the annual shower occurs.

The Perseid meteor shower began on July 14 this year and will continue until September 1, although fewer meteors will be visible after the peak. To have the best viewing experience, it is recommended to watch the skies from an area without light pollution and to check the local forecast as cloudy skies could obstruct the view.

Meteor showers produce beautiful streaks of light as debris passes through the atmosphere. The less light present during the observation, the more likely fainter meteors will be visible.

In addition to the Perseids, there are several other major meteor showers later this year, including the Orionids, Southern Taurids, Northern Taurids, Leonids, Geminids, and Ursids.

The end of the Perseid meteor shower coincides with the meteorological start of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. Meteorological fall begins on September 1 and ends exactly 90 days later, on November 30. The more commonly celebrated astrological start of fall, the autumnal equinox, will take place on September 23.

On October 14, there will also be an annular solar eclipse visible from the Western Hemisphere. During this cosmic event, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth at its farthest distance from the planet. This will cause the moon to appear smaller than the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect around it. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during an annular eclipse is not safe without specialized eyewear.