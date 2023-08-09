Annual Perseid Meteor Shower to Peak on August 12th

The annual Perseid meteor shower, a popular celestial event visible around the world, is set to peak on Saturday night, August 12, 2023, local time. During this peak period, viewers may be able to spot a meteor per minute.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year when Earth passes through the debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet. As Earth travels through the comet’s dust and particles, they burn up upon entering our planet’s atmosphere, creating bright streaks in the sky known as meteors.

This year, the shower will reach its maximum intensity on the night of August 12 into the early hours of Sunday morning. The best viewing opportunities will be during this timeframe, when the shower is expected to produce the most meteors.

To observe the Perseid meteor shower, find a location away from city lights to maximize visibility. Allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness for at least 20 minutes, as this will improve your ability to see the fainter meteors. It is also recommended to lie on your back and look upward to cover as much sky as possible.

Although the Perseid meteor shower has been known to produce up to 100 meteors per hour in the past, the exact number of meteors visible during the peak of this year’s shower may vary. Factors such as local weather conditions, light pollution, and the observer’s location can affect the visibility.

For those unable to view the shower on the peak night, some meteors may still be visible a few nights before and after the peak. However, the number of meteors will generally be lower than during the peak period.

The Perseid meteor shower is a recurring event that delights skygazers each year. Take advantage of this opportunity to witness the beauty of nature’s fireworks display in the night sky. Plan your viewing time and location, and enjoy the magic of the Perseid meteor shower.