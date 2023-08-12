Raspberry Pi-powered Drone Uses Software-Defined Radio to Peer Under Antarctic Ice

Researchers from the Stanford Radio Glaciology lab have developed a unique unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) equipped with a software-defined radio (SDR) radar system and a Raspberry Pi. The drone, called Peregrine, carries a miniaturized ice-penetrating radar that weighs less than a kilogram and is significantly lighter than traditional systems used in crewed aircraft.

The main objective of the Peregrine drone is to gather valuable data on the health of Antarctic ice. By utilizing the SDR radar system, the drone can provide information on the depth, fractures, fissures, and melt flow underneath the ice surface. This data can be used to supplement surface-level measurements obtained from orbital satellites.

Traditionally, collecting this type of information has been a time-consuming manual process. However, the Peregrine drone and similar devices aim to streamline the process and make it more efficient. The entire drone, including the radar system, costs only a few thousand dollars and can be packed into a ruggedized case comparable to the size of a large checked bag.

The Peregrine’s radar system is based on off-the-shelf SDR hardware, which is controlled by a Raspberry Pi. The drone’s health is monitored through a series of temperature sensors. To optimize performance, the researchers made modifications to the drone’s components, such as replacing the carbon-fiber spar with a fiberglass one and adding low-pass filters to eliminate interference.

The success of the Peregrine drone in field tests has prompted the researchers to plan for a larger ice-penetrating radar drone that could cover the entire Antarctic region. This next-generation UAV, although more expensive than the Peregrine, would still be more cost-effective and easier to operate than crewed airborne systems.

The research team aims to deploy a fleet of Peregrine-like drones from existing research stations to monitor the coastal areas of Antarctica. With the ability to operate at scale, these drones could provide comprehensive data on the Antarctic and Greenland ice within the next three years.

For more information on the project, visit IEEE Spectrum.