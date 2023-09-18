The Pace of Climate-Driven Extinction is Accelerating, According to New Study

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Arizona has shown that climate change is causing extinctions at an increasing rate. The study focused on the Yarrow’s spiny lizard population in 18 mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona and analyzed the rate of climate-related extinction over time. The findings were published in the journal Ecology Letters.

The researchers found that about half of the lizard populations at lower elevations had disappeared during the seven-year period between the initial surveys in 2014 and 2015, and the resurveys in 2021 and 2022. This is attributed to the increasing heat at lower elevations, which the lizards were unable to tolerate. The loss of low-elevation populations is considered a signature pattern of climate change.

Comparing these findings to historical records, the researchers discovered that the average extinction rate of the lizard populations at low elevations had tripled over the past seven years. This acceleration of extinction due to climate change is a cause for concern.

The study also highlighted the potential extinction of a distinct 3-million-year-old lineage of the Yarrow’s spiny lizard from the Mule Mountains, near Bisbee, by 2025. The researchers found that the remaining populations in the Mules were confined to the top of the mountain and were losing altitude at a rate of about 170 feet per year.

The study also revealed that the populations with less genetic variation were more likely to go extinct, suggesting that genetic variation plays a role in the ability to adapt to climate change.

The researchers plan to further study the extinction and survival mechanisms of the Yarrow’s spiny lizards and conduct similar studies with other lizard species in hotter regions. They emphasize the importance of studying climate change impacts on biodiversity at shorter timescales, as this study has demonstrated devastating effects over a relatively short period.

This research provides further evidence of the urgent need for action to mitigate climate change and protect vulnerable species from extinction.

– Kim L. Holzmann et al, Accelerating local extinction associated with very recent climate change, Ecology Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1111/ele.14303

– University of Arizona

