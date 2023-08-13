Oldest Neanderthal Engravings Discovered in French Cave

A recent study has unveiled the oldest engravings created by Neanderthals on a cave wall in France. Researchers identified hundreds of faint stripes, dots, and wavy lines at a site in the Loire Valley that were crafted over 57,000 years ago. The study, published in PLOS One, analyzed and 3D modeled these ancient markings, confirming their intentional nature. The team also dated sediment layers, discovering that the cave was sealed up with the engravings inside between 57,000 and 75,000 years ago, predating the arrival of Homo sapiens in the region.

This finding sheds new light on the cultural sophistication of Neanderthals. While our understanding of their symbolic and artistic expression is limited, these engravings join a short list of symbolic productions attributed to Neanderthals. The fact that the stone tools within the cave only belong to Mousterian technology, associated with Neanderthals, provides strong evidence that the engravings are the work of Neanderthals.

The engravings, which consist of non-figurative symbols, raise questions about their intended meaning. Yet, their age corresponds to Homo sapiens engravings found elsewhere in the world, suggesting that Neanderthal behavior and activities were as complex as those of our own ancestors. This discovery challenges previous beliefs that Neanderthals were solely focused on survival.

The La Roche-Cotard cave, located in the Loire Valley and first discovered in 1846, is an ancient cave situated on a wooded hillside above the Loire River. The cave’s engravings, considered the oldest decorated cave in France and possibly in Europe, provide valuable insights into the artistic capabilities and cognitive abilities of Neanderthals.