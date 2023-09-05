Advancements in Phase Change Memory with the Use of Sputtering

Researchers at Tohoku University have made significant progress in phase change memory (PCM) by employing a technique called sputtering. They have successfully created niobium telluride (NbTe4), a material that exhibits superior storage and thermal capabilities compared to other phase change materials.

PCM is a type of nonvolatile memory that utilizes phase change materials to switch between an amorphous state and a crystalline state. This reversible electrical property of the materials allows for data storage and retrieval. PCM has the potential to revolutionize data storage due to its high storage density and faster read and write speeds.

However, the complex switching mechanism and intricate fabrication methods associated with these materials have posed challenges for mass production. In recent years, two-dimensional (2D) Van Der Waals (vdW) transition metal di-chalcogenides have emerged as promising candidates for PCM. The researchers at Tohoku University have explored the use of sputtering to fabricate large-area 2D vdW tetra-chalcogenides.

Sputtering is a widely used technique for depositing thin films of a material onto a substrate, allowing for precise control over film thickness and composition. The researchers used sputtering to fabricate NbTe4 films, which could be crystallized to a 2D layered crystalline phase by annealing at temperatures above 272 ºC.

What sets NbTe4 apart from other PCM materials is its ultra-low melting point of approximately 447 ºC. This unique characteristic offers reduced reset energies and improved thermal stability in the amorphous phase. The researchers also evaluated the switching performance of NbTe4 and found that it exhibited a significant reduction in operation energy compared to conventional PCM compounds.

NbTe4 demonstrated a fast-switching speed of approximately 30 nanoseconds, making it a potential candidate for next-generation phase change memory. Its estimated 10-year data retention temperature was found to be as high as 135 ºC, suggesting excellent thermal stability even in high-temperature environments.

The use of sputtering to fabricate NbTe4 has opened up new possibilities for developing high-performance phase change memories. With its low melting point, high crystallization temperature, and excellent switching performance, NbTe4 addresses some of the current challenges faced by conventional PCM materials.

