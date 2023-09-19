NASA’s Mars Oxygen Experiment Moxie Returns From Mars After Producing Oxygen

NASA’s Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (Moxie) has successfully completed its task of producing oxygen on Mars and will be brought back to Earth. Moxie, a robot about the size of a microwave oven, was carried by the Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in 2021. The robot has been generating oxygen on the planet since then, with a production of twelve grams recorded in July.

Although this amount may seem small, it can provide around twenty minutes of oxygen to an astronaut. The purpose of this mission is to develop technologies that will enable the utilization of resources from the Moon and Mars, establishing a long-term lunar presence and enabling the first human exploration campaign on Mars.

The NASA’s ultimate goal is to return to the Moon within a few years and establish a presence on Mars by 2040. By producing oxygen, a vital element for life, the agency takes a significant step towards this ambitious project. Moxie’s impressive performance and potential to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere for breathable air or rocket propellant have generated enthusiasm among NASA officials.

Trudy Kortes, the Director of Technology Demonstrations at NASA, expresses her pride in supporting revolutionary technology like Moxie, which has the potential to transform local resources on Mars into useful products for future exploration missions.

In conclusion, the successful operation of Moxie on Mars signifies a significant advancement in NASA’s quest for sustainable human presence on the planet. The production of oxygen using the planet’s resources paves the way for future missions and brings the agency closer to the realization of a future where astronauts can “live” on the red planet.

Definitions:

– Moxie: Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment. A robot developed by NASA to produce oxygen on Mars using the planet’s resources.

– Perseverance rover: A NASA Mars rover mission launched in 2020 to explore the planet and search for signs of ancient microbial life.