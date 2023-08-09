The Unknome: Mapping the Gap in our Genetic Knowledge

Launched in 1990, the Human Genome Project unveiled the first readout of the human DNA sequence in 2000. However, it took nearly 20 more years before the final, complete version was released. A new study has revealed that vast parts of the human genome, nicknamed the “Unknome,” consist of genes whose function is still unknown.

This lack of understanding has important implications for medicine. Genes are responsible for producing the protein building blocks of the body, and many of the genes in the Unknome could have profound medical significance. They may hold the keys to disorders of development, cancer, neurodegeneration, and more.

The study estimates that a fifth of human genes with a vital function remain a mystery. However, the research also outlines how scientists can focus on these unknown genes. By comparing genetic codes across different species, researchers can identify conserved genes, which are likely to be important. The researchers then scored these conserved genes based on what is known about their function.

Unfortunately, even two decades after the first human genome was sequenced, there are still a significant number of genes with little to no information about their function. In total, there are currently 1,723 human genes with a knownness score of 1 or less out of 19,664.

To further investigate these unknown genes, the research team conducted a study using fruit flies. They found that a significant portion of the unknown genes were lethal or caused noticeable changes in the flies when they were modified. These genes were linked to fertility, development, locomotion, protein quality control, and resilience to stress.

The research team has made this information available on a database for other researchers to use. The next step may involve using artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to better understand the function of these mystery genes and proteins. DeepMind’s AlphaFold and cryo-EM, which produces images of large molecules, are two examples of technology that can provide important insights.

However, despite recent progress, understanding the function of all human protein-coding genes will still take a significant amount of time. The discovery of numerous unknown genes reflects a bias in biological research towards previously studied areas. Researchers often receive funding for research in well-understood areas, leaving the unknowns unexplored.

Addressing these unknowns will require a different type of support and a broader focus in biological research. The database created by the research team is an important step in this direction, providing a resource for other researchers to delve into the Unknome and uncover new biology.