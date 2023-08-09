CityLife

The Power of AI Models

NASA Regains Contact with Voyager 2, Probe May Not Function After 2025

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
NASA has successfully regained contact with Voyager 2, one of the two human-made objects that have exited the solar system. The agency had lost communication with the probe on July 21st after adjusting its orientation away from Earth. To reestablish contact, the Voyager 2 team used a network of ground-based transmitters to send a command to the probe to turn back towards Earth. It took 18.5 hours for the command to reach Voyager 2, and it would be another 18.5 hours before NASA could confirm the success of their attempt.

Although NASA has successfully restored communication with Voyager 2, they are concerned about the probe’s future functionality. The agency believes that the spacecraft may not operate properly beyond 2025. Therefore, it is crucial for NASA to collect as much data as possible from Voyager 2 before that time.

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977, and it has been a groundbreaking mission, providing invaluable information about the outer planets and their moons. The probe was the first to fly by Uranus and Neptune and has been instrumental in expanding our knowledge of the solar system.

This recent achievement of re-establishing contact with Voyager 2 not only showcases human ingenuity but also emphasizes the importance of continuous data collection from the probe. NASA aims to maximize the remaining operational time of Voyager 2 to collect as much information as possible before its potential decline in functionality.

It’s a remarkable achievement for NASA to regain contact with Voyager 2, allowing us to continue exploring and learning about the outer reaches of our solar system.

