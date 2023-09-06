New Research Finds That the Moon Drifting Away from Earth is Increasing the Length of a Day

Scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have made an intriguing discovery about the relationship between Earth and its moon. They have determined that as the moon slowly drifts away from our planet, the length of a day has been gradually increasing over millions of years. The weakening gravitational pull between Earth and its natural satellite has caused our planet to spin slower, allowing the moon to pull away at a very slow rate of 3.82 centimeters per year.

This seemingly small drift has significant implications. According to the researchers’ calculations, in 200 million years, a day on Earth will have expanded from 24 hours to 25. The team compared this phenomenon to a figure skater slowing down as they stretch their arms out. Co-author of the study, Professor Stephen Meyers, likens the Earth to the spinning skater and explains that the moon’s drift is causing our planet to gradually slow down.

In addition to predicting the future length of a day, the scientists have also made discoveries about past Earth days. They believe that 1.4 billion years ago, a day only lasted 18 hours. This was due to the moon being much closer to Earth at that time, exerting a greater influence on its rotation. The researchers used astrochronology, which combines astronomical theory with geological observation, to uncover this information.

The team analyzed sediments from a 90 million-year-old rock formation, allowing them to gain insights into the ancient state of our solar system. They believe that beyond 1.5 billion years ago, the moon would have been close enough to Earth for its gravitational interactions to tear it apart.

This research not only sheds light on the fascinating relationship between Earth and the moon but also presents a valuable method for studying ancient geological time scales. Professor Alberto Malinvero, another co-author of the study, expresses a desire to further explore different intervals of geologic time in the future.

