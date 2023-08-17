Rare 160-Million-Year-Old Sea Spider Fossils Shed Light on Evolution

An exceptional discovery of sea spider fossils from Southern France has provided valuable insights into the evolution of these marine creatures. Unlike older fossils of sea spiders, this collection, dating back 160 million years to the Jurassic period, is closely related to living species. Sea spiders, a group of marine animals known as Pycnogonida, have been poorly studied, making these fossils significant.

Lead author Dr. Romain Sabroux from the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences explains that sea spiders are crucial for understanding the evolution of arthropods, a group that includes insects, arachnids, crustaceans, centipedes, and millipedes. The La Voulte-sur-Rhône fossils, found in France, reveal that the diversity of sea spiders that still exist today had already begun to form during the Jurassic period.

Dr. Sabroux and his team used cutting-edge approaches to investigate the morphology of the fossils. X-ray microtomography allowed them to examine the fossils in 3D by looking inside the rock and revealing hidden features. Reflectance transformation imaging, a photographic technique, enhanced the visibility of surface features. This analysis confirmed that the fossils are closely related to modern pycnogonids.

The researchers determined that two of the fossils belong to living pycnogonid families, Colossopantopodus boissinensis (Colossendeidae) and Palaeoendeis elmii (Endeidae). The third, Palaeopycnogonides gracilis, is a species from a family that is no longer present today.

By understanding the timing of the evolution of these sea spider species, researchers can use them as calibrations for the molecular clock. This helps to investigate the timing of Pycnogonida evolution and understand how their diversity was impacted by biodiversity crises throughout Earth’s history.

Further research is planned to investigate other pycnogonid fossil faunas, such as those from the Hunsrück Slate in Germany dating back 400 million years to the Devonian period. The goal is to redescribe these species, understand their relationships with modern species, and add them to the Pycnogonida tree of life.

These rare fossils provide a captivating glimpse into sea spiders from 160 million years ago. Dr. Sabroux describes them as both familiar and exotic, with recognizable characteristics of modern species, yet unique distinctions in leg size, body length, and other morphological features.