The Discovery of Swirling Spirals in the Human Brain Could Revolutionize Our Understanding of Brain Function

Scientists from the University of Sydney and Fudan University have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the organization of brain activity and cognitive processes. Through fMRI scans, they have found that human brain signals form intricate swirling spirals on the outer layer of neural tissue. These patterns, observed during both rest and cognitive activity, play a crucial role in organizing brain function. The findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, have the potential to advance our understanding of brain dynamics and lead to better computational models.

The spirals observed in the study exhibit complex dynamics, moving across the brain’s surface while rotating around central points known as phase singularities. These swirling spirals resemble vortices in turbulence and interact with each other, contributing to the brain’s efficient computational processes. By understanding the relationship between these spirals and cognitive processing, researchers can gain valuable insights into the dynamics and functions of the brain.

Interestingly, the location of these spirals on the cortex of the brain allows them to connect activity in different sections or networks, acting as a bridge of communication. They can cover multiple networks, enabling flexible reconfiguration of brain activity during various tasks. The cortex, responsible for complex cognitive functions such as perception, memory, and language, serves as the canvas for these spirals to organize brain activity flow.

The research team analyzed functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) brain scans of 100 young adults to gather their findings. By adapting methods used to understand complex wave patterns in turbulence, they were able to uncover the intricate workings of the brain’s swirling spirals.

This discovery has significant implications for both computing and understanding brain diseases. Insight into the dynamics of the brain’s spirals could inspire the development of powerful computing machines modeled after the brain’s intricate workings. Additionally, studying these spirals could provide valuable information about brain diseases such as dementia by examining their role in cognitive processing.

In unraveling the mysteries of brain activity and understanding how it is coordinated, we move closer to unlocking the full potential of cognition and brain function.

Reference:

“Interacting spiral wave patterns underlie complex brain dynamics and are related to cognitive processing” by Yiben Xu, Xian Long, Jianfeng Feng, and Pulin Gong, Nature Human Behaviour, June 15, 2023.