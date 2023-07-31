Hubble Space Telescope Captures Image of Globular Cluster NGC 6652

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the globular cluster NGC 6652, located within our Milky Way galaxy. The image combines data from two Hubble instruments, the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) and Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), to survey globular clusters and analyze their chemical makeup.

Globular clusters are tightly gravitationally bound clusters containing tens of thousands to millions of stars. The intense gravitational attraction between the stars gives these clusters their regular, spherical shape.

NGC 6652 is located in the constellation Sagittarius, around 30,000 light-years from Earth and approximately 6,500 light-years from the Galactic center of the Milky Way galaxy. In the image, the core of the cluster glimmers with the pale blue light of countless stars. Several bright foreground stars have diffraction spikes crossing them, adding to the glitzy appearance of the cluster.

The image is the result of two separate observing programs from different teams of astronomers. The first team aimed to survey globular clusters in the Milky Way galaxy, providing insights into their ages and the overall gravitational potential of the galaxy.

The second team focused on analyzing the chemical proportions of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen in globular clusters like NGC 6652. They utilized the sensitive filters of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 to disentangle these chemical elements and gain a better understanding of the chemical makeup of globular clusters.

This captivating image from the Hubble Space Telescope not only showcases the beauty of NGC 6652 but also provides valuable data for astronomers studying globular clusters and the composition of our galaxy.