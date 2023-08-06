Observing NGC 6822 with the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), an orbiting infrared observatory, has recently observed the irregular, low-metallicity galaxy NGC 6822. This observation provides valuable insights into processes like stellar evolution and the life cycle of interstellar dust in the early universe.

NGC 6822 was initially discovered by E. E. Barnard in 1884 and later studied by Edwin Hubble, who identified it as the first object located outside the Milky Way. It is the nearest galactic neighbor to the Milky Way that is not a satellite.

NGC 6822 exhibits very low metallicity, meaning it has minimal proportions of elements other than hydrogen and helium. This makes it an important object for understanding how processes like stellar evolution and the life cycle of interstellar dust occurred in the early universe. In the early universe, before the first generation of stars had been born, everything had low metallicity.

The observations of NGC 6822 with the James Webb Space Telescope were motivated by the need to better comprehend the formation of stars and the evolution of dust in low-metallicity environments.

The historical study of NGC 6822 dates back to its discovery by Barnard in 1884. Over the years, there were misunderstandings about its apparent size, brightness, and object type. Edwin Hubble conducted an in-depth study of NGC 6822 in 1925, which played a crucial role in proving the existence of astronomical objects beyond the Milky Way and expanding our understanding of the universe.

The study of NGC 6822 continued with Susan Kayser, who conducted a comprehensive investigation of the galaxy in 1966. Today, the James Webb Space Telescope is continuing to study this key local galaxy, providing further insights into its properties and evolution.