Asteroid Impact: The Deniliquin Structure Could Be Earth’s Largest Impact Crater

Asteroid impacts have had a significant impact on the history of life on Earth. The most well-known impact, the Chicxulub impactor, caused the extinction of the dinosaurs and 76% of all species 65 million years ago. However, the largest impact crater discovered so far is the Vredefort crater in South Africa, which is over 300 kilometers wide and formed around 2 billion years ago.

Researchers Andrew Glikson and Tony Yeates from New South Wales propose that they have found an even larger impact crater in their own province. They named it the Deniliquin structure and estimate its size to be around 520 kilometers. This impact crater may have occurred approximately 445 million years ago, during the Hirnantian glaciation stage, which was part of the End Ordovician extinction. This extinction event saw the death of 86% of all species on Earth.

Detecting a structure of this magnitude is challenging as erosion, sedimentation, and tectonic activity can alter its appearance over millions of years. However, there are several geophysical clues that suggest the presence of a massive impact crater. Geophysical data updates in 2020 indicated a dome-shaped structure with a width of 520 kilometers. Additionally, magnetic evidence such as radial faults pointing away from the center and magnetic irregularities possibly caused by post-impact volcanic activity further support the theory.

If the Deniliquin structure indeed exists, it would have been created by an impact event of epic proportions. The size of the impact suggests that it may have caused significant global cooling by ejecting materials into the atmosphere, potentially blocking out the Sun. Further research is needed to determine the precise timing of the impact. Collecting samples from deep within the magnetic core of the crater would provide valuable information. However, there are currently no plans to do so. If the theory gains attention, it is possible that funding will be secured to investigate this potential historic event further.