The Deniliquin Structure: Unveiling the World’s Largest Impact

A recent study conducted by researchers reveals that the Deniliquin structure, buried deep in the earth in southern New South Wales, may be the world’s largest known impact structure. Spanning up to 520 kilometers in diameter, the Deniliquin structure surpasses the previously considered largest impact structure, the Vredefort impact structure in South Africa.

The history of Earth’s asteroid bombardment is largely concealed due to erosion and other factors. Upon impact, asteroids create craters with uplifted cores resembling water splashing upwards from a transient crater. However, these central uplifted domes erode over time, making them challenging to identify. Additionally, structures can be buried or disappear due to processes like subduction.

Recent geophysical discoveries have started to unearth signatures of impact structures formed by asteroids, suggesting a paradigm shift in our understanding of Earth’s evolution. These discoveries include the identification of impact “ejecta,” materials thrown out of craters during impacts. The oldest layers of these ejecta found in early terrains worldwide could indicate the tail end of Earth’s Late Heavy Bombardment period.

Several large impacts have been correlated with mass extinction events, like the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs due to a large asteroid strike 66 million years ago (known as the Alvarez hypothesis). In Australia, there have been numerous asteroid impacts, resulting in several confirmed and potential impact structures.

The Deniliquin structure, discovered through geophysical data, exhibits characteristics expected from a large-scale impact structure. Magnetic readings of the area reveal a symmetrical rippling pattern in the crust around the structure’s core, indicative of intense magnetic forces during impact. Additionally, radial faults and igneous sheets of rock found in other large impact structures are also present.

To confirm the impact, physical evidence of shock needs to be collected through drilling. The exact age of the Deniliquin structure remains unclear, but it may have formed during the Late Ordovician mass extinction event, eliminating a significant portion of Earth’s species. Further research, including deep drilling and sample analysis, will be necessary to determine the structure’s age precisely.

The discovery of the Deniliquin structure provides valuable insights into Earth’s ancient history and the impact events that have shaped our planet over billions of years.