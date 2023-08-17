Maisie’s Galaxy: An Ancient Discovery

Maisie’s galaxy, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, represents a significant breakthrough in astronomy. Scientists have confirmed that this galaxy existed when the universe was just 390 million years old, making it one of the earliest galaxies ever discovered. The observations from the telescope have shed light on the formation and appearance of galaxies during this early stage of the universe.

Other galaxies captured by the telescope have been given formal names such as CEERS 1019 and CEERS 746. However, Maisie’s galaxy stands out because it is named after the astronomer Steven Finkelstein’s daughter, who was turning nine at the time of its discovery. Finkelstein explains that the galaxy was originally named after his daughter as a way to commemorate her birthday, and the name stuck when the paper was published.

Determining the age of galaxies in the early universe is a complex task. Astronomers use a measure called “redshift” to determine how far away a galaxy is and what period of the universe it corresponds to. The expansion of the cosmos causes the light from distant sources to stretch out and lose energy, resulting in redshift. The longer the light has been traveling, the more extreme the redshift becomes.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s ability to detect long-wavelength infrared light makes it well-suited for studying objects in the early universe. Prior to the telescope’s launch, it was not possible to observe galaxies with such high redshifts. Initial estimations of the redshift of Maisie’s galaxy were based on brightness analysis, but further observations with the Near-Infrared Spectrograph allowed for a more accurate age estimation.

Maisie’s galaxy represents a significant milestone in our understanding of the early universe. Its discovery highlights the capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope in uncovering ancient objects and provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies.