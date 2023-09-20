CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

The Role of Clear Missions and Impact in Innovation

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 20, 2023
The Role of Clear Missions and Impact in Innovation

This article explores the concept of ‘writer’s block’ in the context of creative professionals and applies it to the scientific and technological fields. It highlights the importance of having a clear mission and understanding of the impact of one’s work in order to overcome challenges and maintain motivation.

The article begins by discussing the work of Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe, who spent his life cataloguing the motion of planets and mapping the positions of stars. While Brahe’s work may have seemed monotonous and mundane, it laid the foundation for significant advancements in physics and engineering. It is explained that much of the initial phase of scientific and technological developments involves data collection and analysis, which can often be tedious and boring.

To combat the boredom and maintain motivation, the article suggests having a clear understanding of the goals and impact of the work being undertaken. It cites the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as an example of an organization with a clear mission. ISRO’s focus on solving everyday challenges, such as predicting rainfall and studying weather patterns, has led to significant advancements and practical applications.

The article emphasizes that impact creates impact, meaning that even small achievements can motivate further innovation. It gives the example of presenting findings at scientific conferences and gaining appreciation from peers as a catalyst for young researchers.

The article concludes with a personal example of the development of the HomoSEP robot for mechanized cleaning of septic tanks and sewer manholes. The author explains how interactions with sanitation workers and field visits fueled the motivation to develop a solution to eliminate manual scavenging. The success of the project and its impact in transforming the lives of those involved further motivated the author and the team.

In future articles, the author plans to discuss working across boundaries and nurturing an innovation culture in organizations.

Overall, the article highlights the importance of having a clear mission and understanding the impact of one’s work in order to overcome challenges and maintain motivation in the scientific and technological fields.

Sources:
– Article by Professor Prabhu Rajagopal, Faculty in-charge, Centre for Innovation (CFI), IIT Madras
– YouTube video: “https://youtube.com/watch?v=Tmo6HLLVs4g&si=0SBZNdOuKEi40-XP”

