Largest Asteroid Impact in Earth’s History Discovered in Australia

A massive structure found deep within the earth in the New South Wales region of Australia has been identified as the result of the largest asteroid impact in Earth’s history. Known as the Deniliquin structure, it stretches up to 520 kilometers in diameter, surpassing the previous record held by the Vredefort impact in South Africa, which measured nearly 300 kilometers wide.

The impact that formed the Deniliquin structure is believed to have occurred during the Late Ordovician mass extinction event, which happened approximately 450 to 440 million years ago. This extinction event resulted in the extinction of 85 percent of the species on Earth at that time.

Although the Deniliquin structure was initially discovered in 1960 by a team of geologists from the University of Sydney, it wasn’t until 2019 that it was confirmed to be the aftermath of an asteroid impact.

The average size of the asteroid involved in the Deniliquin structure is estimated to be around 10 kilometers in diameter. The impact released an immense amount of energy, equivalent to approximately 100 million megatons of TNT. This is over 1000 times the energy released by the atomic bomb that devastated Hiroshima.

The consequences of the impact were catastrophic. It created a crater spanning 520 kilometers in diameter and triggered an explosion that sent seismic waves throughout the planet. Fires, tsunamis, and other natural disasters were also caused by the impact.

Scientists propose that the asteroid’s collision had a profound influence on Earth’s climate. The dust and debris thrown into the atmosphere blocked the sun, leading to global cooling. It is believed that this cooling played a role in the extinction of numerous plant and animal species that existed during that time.

In addition to the Deniliquin structure, there have been other significant asteroid impacts on Earth. The Permian-Triassic impact, which occurred about 252 million years ago in Siberia, Russia, resulted in the formation of the Wilkes Land Crater or Bedout Crater, estimated to have a diameter of approximately 300 kilometers. Another notable impact was the Cretaceous-Paleogene impact around 66 million years ago, when an asteroid approximately 10 kilometers in diameter struck the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Additionally, the Sudbury impact, dating back around 1.85 billion years, involved an asteroid between 10 to 15 kilometers in diameter that struck what is now the Sudbury region of Canada.